Mumbai, June 17: The World Health Organisation identifies Depressive disorder, more commonly known as depression, as a common mental disorder. Depression can be defined as a depressed mood or loss of pleasure or interest in activities for long periods of time. Depression is different from regular mood changes and feelings about everyday life. It can affect all aspects of life, including family, friends and community relationships. It can result from or lead to problems in day-to-day life. Depression can affect anyone, but those who have experienced abuse, significant losses, or other stressful events are at a higher risk.

To counter this, many people use antidepressants. In most cases, the medical professionals prescribe the drug to provide ease to the patient. Antidepressants help relieve the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Antidepressants work by correcting chemical imbalances of neurotransmitters in the brain. Experts believe these are responsible for changes in mood and behaviour. The World of Statistics, an organisation that provides statistical information on various subjects, has released a list of countries with antidepressant users per 1,000 people. Tech mogul Elon Musk, however, finds the list "interesting."

'Interesting', Reacts Elon Musk:

The list that sheds light on countries with antidepressant users per 1,000 people has amused tech billionaire Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO retweeted the list with a cryptic caption. "Interesting." Musk wrote on Twitter.

9 in 1,000 Indians Use Antidepressants:

According to the World of Statistics, an organisation that provides statistical information about several subjects, nine in every 1,000 Indian pop antidepressants to calm their nerves. Depression, though widely spread in India, is rarely given importance in the public health system. According to the 2015 NHMS survey, one in every 20 Indians, or 5.3% of the population, was found to have suffered from depressive disorders at some point in their lives.

No major surveys have been conducted by NHMS since 2015, though there were several other smaller-scale surveys have been carried out by organisations such as UNICEF and Deloitte. However, these do not provide a complete image of depression rates nationwide. It should be noted that India ranks 125th out of 136 nations on the World Happiness Report 2023, published by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Rest of The World:

According to the list, Iceland has a relatively high rate of antidepressant usage, with 161 users in every 1,000 people, followed by Portugal at 139 and Canada at 130. Australia has a rate of 122, the USA has 110, and the UK has 108 antidepressant users per 1,000 residents. Sweden's rate is 105, Spain's is 92, Chile's is 90, and Denmark has approximately 84 users per 1,000 people.

Antidepressants are used to treat other mental health conditions such as anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorder, phobias, bulimia, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Like all medications, antidepressants can have side effects which usually occur during the first few weeks of treatment and are less common later on. Some of these side effects are believed to be a direct consequence of the medication's effect on the brain and are relatively similar among various drugs within the same group. Examples include a dry mouth, headaches, dizziness, restlessness and sexual problems

