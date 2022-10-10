Kyiv, Oct 10 (AP) Two explosions rocked Kyiv early on Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missiles strikes.

Also Read | Israeli Top Court Overturns Ban on Arab Party of Balad From Parliamentary Elections.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city's central Shevchenko district. There were no immediate reports of casualties. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)