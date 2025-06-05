Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 5 (ANI/WAM): A UAE family business has contributed AED40 million to the Life Endowment campaign launched by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) under the slogan 'With You For Life'.

This contribution is part of a community wide show of support to the campaign by individuals, institutions and business leaders, reflecting the culture of compassion and solidarity deeply rooted in UAE society.

Also Read | NYC Horror House: Police Rescue 48 Dogs Cramped Into Single-Bedroom Apartment in Queens, Arrest Owner.

The Life Endowment campaign aims to enhance the sustainability of healthcare services and provide long term funding to treat patients with chronic illnesses and People of Determination, while supporting the healthcare system to strengthen its capacity to navigate future challenges.

The campaign further aims to maximise the returns of the endowment and direct them toward healthcare programs that improve quality of life and help build a healthy, sustainable society. The campaign also seeks to promote the concept of endowment as a development tool that supports social solidarity. It highlights the UAE's pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

Also Read | Procter & Gamble Layoffs: FMCG Major To Reduce 7,000 Jobs, 15% of Its Non-Manufacturing Positions Globally Over Next 2 Years.

The Life Endowment campaign in support of chronic disease patients has dedicated several channels to receive the contributions from individuals and institutions:

Digital donation platform by Awqaf Abu Dhabi: https://contribute.adawqaf.gov.ae/healthcare.

Bank transfers to the Campaign's account (IBAN Number: AE930353417000004600004) at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

SMS to dedicated e& UAE numbers, as follows: SMS 'Life' to 3557 to donate AED10, to 3556 to donate AED50, to 3225 to donate AED100 and to 3223 to donate AED500.

SMS to dedicated du numbers, as follows: SMS 'Life' to 3583 to donate AED10, to 3585 to donate AED50, to 3586 to donate AED100 and to 3587 to donate AED500. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)