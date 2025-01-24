Washington, Jan 24 (AP) Several federal agencies have begun removing resources for underrepresented Americans from their webpages following President Donald Trump's executive order cracking down on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Agencies also have been cancelling training and service contacts to comply with the order from Trump, who vowed to dismantle diversity programmes across the federal government. He has called for all DEI staff to be put on paid leave and eventually be laid off.

Documents on DEI have been removed from websites at agencies including the Office of Personnel Management, State Department and Department of Homeland Security. Web addresses that once led to DEI pages now display “Page Not Found — 404” messages or notes above archived material explaining the change.

Among the sites taken down was a page dedicated to the Inaugural Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity created during the Biden administration. Dorothy Brown, a Georgetown law professor who served on the committee, said the order has far-reaching implications for workforce diversity.

“Conservatives would say it is wrong to target someone based on their race – but that is exactly what Trump is doing,” she said.

On Thursday night, the Education Department announced it had removed or archived hundreds of guidance documents, reports and training materials. The 200-plus pages that vanished from its website once comprised resources and tips encouraging K-12 schools and colleges to promote diversity, equity or inclusion programming. The department said it cancelled DEI training and service contracts totaling more than USD 2.6 million.

The pages that were taken down include “Resources for LGBTQI+ Students,” another page that had an overview of civil rights laws related to “Race, Color, or National Origin Discrimination,” and guidance titled “Avoid the Discriminatory Use of Artificial Intelligence.”

An Education Department statement said the deleted pages “encouraged schools and institutions of higher education to promote or endorse harmful ideological programs.”

The now-dissolved Education Department bodies include the Diversity & Inclusion Council, established under President Barack Obama, and the Employee Engagement Diversity Equity Inclusion Accessibility Council, which had been housed under its Office for Civil Rights.

The department's Equity Action Plan, enacted under President Joe Biden, has also been withdrawn. According to a snapshot of the plan's former webpage, the initiative intended in part to improve college access, affordability and completion for underserved students, advance equity in career and technical education, and increase mental health resources, particularly among disadvantaged. (AP)

