New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday and said the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a major priority.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Jaishankar said in the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well.

The talks between the two leaders covered economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges.

Jaishankar said ties between India and China must be guided by three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest

Noting that India seeks a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, Jaishankar said reformed multilateralism is the call of the day.

"When the world's two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day. In the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority," he said.

India has faced cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, a key ally of China. India conducted Operation Sindoor in early May in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India subsequently repelled Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Jaishankar expressed confidence that the discussions with the Chinese leader will contribute to building stable relationship that servers interests of both countries.

"Overall, it is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China, one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns," he said.

Jaishankar said that the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister provides the two countries an opportunity to meet and review bilateral ties.

"It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest. Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, Excellency, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he said.

Welcoming the Chinese leader and his delegation to India at the start of his visit for the 24th round of Talks between the Special Representatives of India and China, Jaishankar said this is also the first visit by a Chinese Minister since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024.

Wang Yi will discuss border issues with India's Special Representative, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, tomorrow.

"This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward," Jaishankar said.

He said the Chinese Foreign Minister is visiting India, shortly before the SCO Summit that China is hosting in Tianjin.

"We have worked closely with the Chinese side during its Presidency. We wish you a successful Summit with strong outcomes and decisions," he said.

Wang Yi arrived in India on Monday on a two-day visit. (ANI)

