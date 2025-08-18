New York, August 18: The bodyguards of Russia President Vladimir Putin often make headlines for various reasons. This time, too, they were in the spotlight after a report claimed that the men carried Vladimir Putin's "poop suitcases" to the United States during the 2025 Alaska Summit with Donald Trump.

According to The Express US report, Vladimir Putin’s security team reportedly carried a “poop suitcase” during his high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, a long-standing and unusual protocol to protect sensitive health information. Putin's bodyguards from the Federal Protection Service (FPS) are tasked with collecting and transporting his bodily waste, including faeces, in secure, sealed bags packed in special briefcases, the media outlet, citing investigative reports and journalist sources, said. Vladimir Putin Dials PM Narendra Modi, Shares ‘Insights’ on His Alaska Meeting With Donald Trump.

Why Does Vladimir Putin's Bodyguards Carry "Poop Suitcase"?

Vladimir Putin’s bodyguards reportedly carry a “poop suitcase” during his foreign visits as part of a highly controlled security protocol for protecting sensitive medical information. According to multiple investigative reports, including those cited by Paris Match and The Express US, members of Putin’s Federal Protection Service (FPS) collect his bodily waste, particularly faeces, and seal it in special bags, which are then transported back to Russia in secure briefcases.

The unusual measure is believed to prevent foreign intelligence agencies from obtaining biological samples that could reveal details about the 72-year-old leader’s health, which remains a tightly guarded secret amid ongoing speculation and public appearances that have fueled media reports over his condition. ‘Russia Wants to See Ukraine Conflict End’, Says Vladimir Putin After Alaska Summit With Donald Trump.

Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska focused on the "Pursuing Peace" in Ukraine, but the two leaders could not reach any deal to stop the fighting. Trump entered the talks hoping Putin would agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, or at least agree to start negotiations. However, Trump later admitted that “we haven’t quite got there” and added that he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nato leaders about the next steps.

