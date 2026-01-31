Washington DC, January 31: New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's film-director mother Mira Nair attended an afterparty at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's house for her film "Amelia," reveals a new trove of documents tied to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The US Justice Department on Friday (local time) released to the public more than three million pages of FBI documents, including 2,000 videos and 1,80,000 images.

The release came six weeks after the department missed a legal deadline set by President Donald Trump, who signed a law mandating that all Epstein-related documents be shared with the public. Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair and Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar Beam With Pride, Celebrate His Historic Victory With Heartfelt Reactions (View Posts).

"Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a press conference.

The newly released documents contain an email dated October 21, 2009, sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein right after she left Maxwell's party, which she said was also attended by former President Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. "Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film," the publicist's email read as cited by New York Post. Epstein Files: US Justice Department Releases 3 Million Pages From Its Jeffrey Epstein Files.

"Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair...etc. Film received tepid reaction though women like it much more...Hillary Swank and [Richard] Gere are at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportswear department...very weird," the email read. "Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg," the email continued as cited by the US media outlet.

Maxwell, Epstein's former partner was convicted of sex trafficking a minor and other charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Mira Nair's 2009 biopic "Amelia," stars Hilary Swank as an aviator and Richard Gere as her husband, publisher George Putnam.

Meanwhile, among the US Justice Department released files is an email exchange between Epstein and billionaire Elon Musk discussing an invitation from the former to visit the island. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in his press conference said addressing concerns that influential figures were being protected. Blanche rejected such claims, saying, "There's this built-in assumption that somehow there's this hidden tranche of information of men that we know about, that we're covering up, or that we're not, we're choosing not to prosecute. That is not the case."

US President Trump has acknowledged a long-standing friendship with Epstein but has denied knowing about the underage sex-trafficking network prosecutors say Epstein operated. The Justice Department had initially missed a December 19 congressional deadline to publish the full cache. The disclosures stem from the Epstein Files Transparency Act, adopted with bipartisan backing in November to compel the release of all federal records tied to Epstein, Al Jazeera reported.

In response to the legislation, officials assigned hundreds of lawyers to review the files to determine what required redaction in order to protect victims' identities. Blanche said materials that could compromise ongoing investigations or expose potential victims were withheld. He added that all women referenced in the files, apart from Ghislaine Maxwell, have been obscured in the videos and images released.

Maxwell, Epstein's former partner, was convicted of child sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. Despite these measures, some victims have criticised the scope of the redactions, arguing that documents previously in the public domain were among those blacked out. An earlier batch of records released in December fell short of the full disclosure required by law, though it included flight logs indicating Trump had travelled on Epstein's private jet in the 1990s, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest materials also contain images showing figures such as Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen and former US President Bill Clinton socialising with Epstein, sometimes on his private island. None of those depicted have been charged in connection with the case. Epstein died by apparent suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges. He had earlier served 13 months in custody in Florida following a controversial plea deal in 2008.

