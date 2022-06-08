Helsinki [Finland], June 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marin, 36, tweeted that her temperature rose Tuesday night and a home test turned out positive, but her symptoms were mild.

The prime minister said that on account of her recent intense travel schedule, she had taken home tests regularly and the results had been negative earlier during the week.

National broadcaster Yle reported that Marin was present at a parliament session Tuesday and hosted the traditional summer celebration of the cabinet parties in her official residence in the evening.

Initially, changes were expected in the prime minister's schedule, but Yle reported later that at least an all-party meeting on speeding up the emergency legislation reform would, after all, take place as planned Wednesday afternoon.

Marin traveled a week ago to Washington DC and spent several days there. (ANI/Xinhua)

