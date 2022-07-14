Zagreb [Croatia], July 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Fire broke out in three Croatian areas, one in Zadar County and two in Sibenik-Knin County, on Wednesday and about 20 houses were burned down in Sibenik-Knin County where the fire was the worst but with no casualties.

"Approximately 20 houses have been burned down," Darko Dukic, commander of the Fire Brigade of Sibenik-Knin County, told the national television RTL.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak Wins First Round of Voting in UK Conservative Party Leadership Contest.

Many locals have evacuated and 150 firefighters are putting out the fire on the scene and three Canadairs are providing aerial support, Dukic said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday that it is sending 52 soldiers to Sibenik-Knin County to help put out the fire.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: Prime Minister And Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe Asks Speaker to Nominate PM Who is Acceptable to All.

Although the fire in Zadar County is not as serious, the strong winds have made it very difficult to put out the fire, local media said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)