Istanbul, Aug 14 (AP) Turkey's official news agency says a firefighting plane crashed Saturday in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey.

Anadolu news agency said the plane was linked to the General Directory of Forestry.

Also Read | First Live Asian Giant 'Murder Hornet' of 2021 Spotted in Washington State in the US, Caught in Action Attacking Wasp Nest (See Pic).

Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area.

Private news agency DHA said the plane crashed as it was fighting a fire in a forest around the Bertiz region.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Taliban Capture Sharana Capital of Paktika Province Near Eastern Border.

It said the cause of the crash had not yet been identified. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)