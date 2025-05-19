Tel Aviv, May 19 (AP) The first aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel's complete blockade, according to Israel and the United Nations.

Five trucks carrying aid including baby food entered the territory of over 2 million Palestinians via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, according to the Israeli defence body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza.

The UN called it a “welcome development” but said much more aid is needed to address the humanitarian crisis. Food security experts last week warned of famine. (AP)

