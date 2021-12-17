Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 17 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has delivered its shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the state media reported on Thursday.

The Saudi airlift organised by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center consisted of six planes with 197 tons and 238 kilograms (524.7 pounds) of foodstuffs and shelter. Two of them have already arrived in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.

Also Read | Existing COVID-19 Vaccines and Booster Shots Enough, No Need To Tweak for Omicron, Says Top US Scientist Dr Anthony Fauci.

The aid was received by the deputy president of Afghanistan's Red Crescent in the presence of the Saudi consul.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.

Also Read | Pakistan: Four Men Handed Death Penalty for Gang Raping College Student in Punjab.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)