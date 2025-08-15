Tel Aviv [Israel], August 15 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police arrested five people on Thursday night who set tires on fire on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a planned protest on behalf of the Israelis still held hostage in Gaza, blocking the highway.

The police said that actually dozens of people set tires on fire on the highway, posing a real risk to human life.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Pakistan Endorsement Undermined US-India Defining Partnership Built Over Decades: Report.

The highway was only blocked temporarily. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)