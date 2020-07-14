Jakarta, Jul 14 (AP) A flash flood in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province left at least 15 people dead and an unknown number missing, an official said on Tuesday.

“Fifteen are reported dead and we are still looking for more casualties since access to many locations is still blocked by the mud,” North Luwu district official Indah Putri Indriani said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 6,741 COVID-19 Positive Cases, 213 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

She said the flooding began Monday evening and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow.

Mud and other materials carried by the floodwaters covered roads and thousands of houses, she said.

Also Read | 'Real Ayodhya': Nepal Government Clarifies After PM KP Oli's Remark on Lord Ram's Origin Sparks Row.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said the flood affected more than 4,000 residents of six sub districts in North Luwu.

“The provincial road is covered in mud and that blocks access to the main command post and the affected areas,” Jati said.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)