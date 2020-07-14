Kathmandu, July 14: A day after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that Lord Ram is Nepali and Ayodhya is in Nepal, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a clarification. The ministry said that the remarks by Oli are not linked to any political subjects and have no intentions to hurt feelings and sentiments of anyone. Lord Ram Not Indian but Nepali, Real Ayodhya Located in Nepal, Says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.

"As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and the places associated with him, the Prime Minister was simply highlighting the importance of further studies and research of the vast cultural geography the Ramayana represents to obtain facts about Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilization," the statement said.

Nepal Govt's Statement on Lord Ram Controversy:

Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues clairification over PM KP Oli's y'days' remarks on Ayodhya & Lord Ram. "Remarks not linked to any political subject & have no intention to hurt anyone's feelings; not meant to debasing signifiance of Ayodhya and cultural value it bears." pic.twitter.com/xghWhjTkl8 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

"The remarks were not means to debasing the significance of Ayodhya and the cultural value it bears," it added. The statement also mentioned about Bibaha Panchami where a marriage procession coming from Ayodhya in India to Janakpur in Nepal takes place every year saying that it signifies "bond of time honoured cultural affinity between our two countries and peoples."

On Monday, PM Oli claimed that Ayodhya is actually located in a small village near Kathmandu. "We have been oppressed a bit culturally. Facts have encroached. We still believe that we gave Sita to Indian Prince Ram. But we gave to the prince from Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village a little west to Birgunj, not the Ayodhya create now," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).