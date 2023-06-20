By Shailesh Yadav

Paris [France], June 20 (ANI): Aircraft, which was bought from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, will be deployed mainly under India's UDAN regional airport development program, part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) for improving underserviced air routes and connecting Tier 2 and Tier 3 communities, said Sanjay Mandavia, President, Flybig India just after signing the agreement.

Also Read | Summer Solstice 2023 Date & Time: Know Midsummer Facts and Significance of the Longest Day of the Year.

Talking to ANI, Mandavia said, "We have been awarded 84 destinations under Udan Scheme. Our first aircraft will connect Deharadoon from Pithauragadh and Pant Nagar. We have plans for other destinations also and we will offer the cheapest airfare under the Udan scheme."

Today, at the Paris International Air Show, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) and Flybig signed a Purchase Agreement to acquire two Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft and a Letter of Interest to acquire 10 new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G aircraft.

Also Read | Pakistan Railways Employees Protest Against Salary Delay in Lahore.

This is a very versatile aircraft. This aircraft has a very unique quality as it can land on water and ground at the same time.

"India is developing a lot of sea routes, and a lot of interest coming from the state governments for connecting the sea route. So we think if this aircraft can come, we can deploy this aircraft to riverfront like Sabarmati. There are a couple of sectors in the Northeast where they want to see route connectivity. So this will be very useful," Mandavi added.

There are a couple of sectors in the Northeast where they want to see route connectivity. So this will be very useful, he added.

Commenting on the IndiGo Airlines' order of 500 planes to Airbus, Flybig India's President said, "It's a historical event for our country. We are proud Indigo is one of the best and finest airlines we all know in the world. I congratulate them. This is a great moment for all Indians. India is not the third largest I think we are one of the largest, fastest-moving aviation industries with 1.4 billion population. I think it's just the beginning, I would say and more to come."

Mandavia said that the aviation industry creates a lot of jobs. "Every aircraft creates hundreds of jobs. So if India is getting 500 more planes that will create more jobs, and we are getting 10 more aircraft which create more jobs," Mandavia added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)