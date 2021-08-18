New York [US], August 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Estonia counterpart Eva Maria Liimets and exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar and Liimets also discussed working together on maritime and cybersecurity and other global issues.

"Pleasure to meet FM @eliimets of Estonia. As UNSC members, discussed our working together on maritime and cyber security and other global issues. Exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan. Look forward to her presence at the Council meeting tomorrow," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar in New York to preside over two high-level meetings of the UNSC on UN peacekeeping and terrorism.

The first UN event on August 18, 2021, will be an open debate on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping' while the second event on August 19, 2021, will be a high-level briefing on 'Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts'.

Both these topics are priorities for India during its UNSC innings, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held discussions on Afghanistan.

Jaishankar also held talks with his French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Taliban on Sunday took control of Kabul and installed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the terrorists entered the city on Sunday. Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. (ANI)

