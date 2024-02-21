New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of multiple countries are arriving in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2024 set to be held from February 21-24.

The Foreign Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, and Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to take part in the Dialogue which will begin today.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1760137334610333770?s=20

Taking to X, a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson posted about their arrival and said, "#RaisinaDialogue2024! Warm welcome to FM @DominiqueHasler of Liechtenstein, FM @DinoKonakovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and FM @elinavaltonen of Finland."

Moreover, the Foreign Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto also arrived in New Delhi to participate in the CII-India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1760135942512562270?s=20

"Warm welcome to FM Peter Szijjarto of Hungary as he arrives in New Delhi to participate in CII-India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave," MEA spokesperson posted on X.

Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue is set to be held in Delhi from February 21-23. It is being organised by Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue in Delhi. Ministers, National Security Advisors, senior officials and representatives of industry, technology, finance and other sectors from more than 100 nations will participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

According to a video posted by Randhir Jaiswal on X, the thematic pillars of Raisina Dialogue are - "Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities, Peace with the Planet: Invest and Innovate, War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries, Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion, The Post-2030 Agenda: People and Progress."

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "RaisinaDialogue2024 - 's premier conference on geopolitics & geoeconomics is back with its 9th edition this year. Feb 21-23, 2024 Theme - Chaturanga: Conflict / Contest | Cooperate | Create Know more about the conference." (ANI)

