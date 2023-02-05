Islamabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Foes and friends of Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf on Sunday condoled his demise with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that he was "praying for the forgiveness" of the deceased.

Musharraf, 79, lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE to avoid criminal charges against him in Pakistan, died after a prolonged illness at the American Hospital in Dubai.

President Arif Alvi sent condolences to the former president's family, according to a statement by the President's Office.

“President Arif Alvi has expressed his sorrow at the death of former president and army chief General (retired) Pervez Musharraf,” according to the statement.

Prime Minister Sharif, whose elder brother Nawaz Sharif was toppled by Musharraf in a bloodless coup in 1999, also offered condolences to the former president's family and prayed for the “forgiveness of the deceased.”

"I offer my condolences to the family of General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace!” he tweeted.

"Praying for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience of the family,” he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Nawaz, who was sentenced to life by a court during Musharraf's regime and was later exiled to Saudi Arabia on the intervention of the Gulf Kingdom, tweeted in Arabic a verse from Holy Quran with hashtag '#Pervez Musharraf.'

The verse - loosely translated as "To Allah we belong, and to Him is our return" - is usually recited by Muslims when they hear the news of someone's death.

Musharraf was the main architect of the Kargil War that took place months after then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif signed a historic peace accord with his Indian counterpart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lahore.

After his misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999 and ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008 in various positions - first as the chief executive of Pakistan and later as the President.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani's son Ali Musa Gilani said in a tweet: "Musharraf is dead...Democracy is alive, people who died for this cause are alive. Musharraf rule not only took 5 years of my father's life but took the childhood of many including me."

Gilani was convicted by an anti-corruption court headed by an active-duty officer appointed by General Musharraf and spent nearly six years in prison.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and services chiefs also expressed condolences on the passing of the former Army chief.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharaf, Former President, CJCSC and Chief of Army Staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family,” a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also expressed deep sorrow over the former president's death and extended condolences to the grieving family.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry described Musharraf as a "great person” and said his ideology was to always keep Pakistan first.

Punjab's former chief minister Parvez Elahi said that Musharraf's services to the Pakistan Army and the country cannot be forgotten.

