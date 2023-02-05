Islamabad, Feb 5 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped at gun point by two armed men in a park here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Thursday in Islamabad's F-9 area when the victim along with a male friend was strolling in a park when two armed men stopped them and forcibly took both to a nearby thicket, revealed the FIR registered by the police.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Promised Not to Kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Says Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett.

“They separated the woman from her male friend. When she tried to shout, they slapped her and threatened to bring six to seven more friends. The two in turn raped her and also asked the victim about what she does for a living and warned her to “not come to the park at this time,” said the police, citing the FIR.

They returned her everything which they earlier snatched and even gave her 1,000 Pakistani rupees to keep quiet and then ran away.

Also Read | King Charles III Coronation: Monarch’s Throne to Have Tudor Crown, Subdued Celebration Than Queen Elizabeth II's Ceremony.

The victim took courage and went to the police station at 11:40 pm the same night and told police about her tragedy.

She was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital where her medical check-up was conducted that proved the rape.

Police announced that it launched a manhunt, saying its Special Unit Against Gender Violence was investigating the matter under the leadership of City Police Officer Sohail Zafar Chattha.

“Evidence is being collected based on the cameras and intelligence. Soon, the suspects would be arrested and reach their end,” Islamabad Capital Police announced on twitter.

F-9 Park lies in the posh vicinity of the city and is frequented by people until late at night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)