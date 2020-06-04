World News | Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 1700 FGN27 CHINA-TIANANMEN-LD ANNIVERSARY

World. (File Image)

Hong Kong, Jun 4 (AP) Hong Kong's legislature approved a contentious bill on Thursday that makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian embassy in US vandalised

Washington: Unknown miscreants have vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the mission to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies. By Lalit K Jha

Crashed PIA plane's pilot did not follow ATC instructions: Pak aviation authority

Karachi:Pakistan's aviation authority has said that the pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines plane which crashed here last month did not follow the instructions of the air traffic controller, according to a media report on Thursday.

India playing 'important part' in stabilising Indo-Pacific region: Morrison

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday described the comprehensive strategic partnership with India as a "new level" of bilateral cooperation based on trust and complemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing an “important part” in “stabilising” the Indo-Pacific region during the difficult times. By Natasha Chaku

Nine Indian students in Singapore fined heavily for breaching COVID-19 "circuit breaker" rules

Singapore, Jun 4: A court in Singapore has imposed hefty fines on nine Indian students for gathering at a rented apartment, in violation of the country's "circuit breaker" rules enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

By Gurdip Singh

India-origin minister Alok Sharma tested for coronavirus in UK

London: Britain's Indian-origin Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, has been tested for the novel coronavirus after feeling unwell at the despatch box in the House of Commons. By Aditi Khanna

2nd Chinese city orders mass testing for COVID-19 after Wuhan

Beijing: A Chinese city close to the Russian border has ordered the COVID-19 tests for all 2.8 million residents, becoming the second city in the country after Wuhan, the first virus epicentre, conducted mass testing of its entire population, state-media reported on Thursday. By K J M Varma

Endemic, structural racism that blights US society need to be heard: UN rights chief

United Nations,: The UN's top human rights official has said that the protests in the US triggered by the custodial killing of George Floyd highlighted "police violence" against people of colour and the voices calling for an end to the “endemic and structural racism that blights” the American society need to be heard. By Yoshita Singh

40 primary students, teachers stabbed in primary school in China

Beijing, Jun 4 (PTI) About 40 students and staff of a primary school in China were injured when a security guard attacked them with a knife, official media reported on Thursday, the latest such incident of mass attack by disgruntled people in the country. By K J M Varma

Aus-India virtual summit wraps up with "Samosa-Khichdi' diplomacy; Morrison misses 'Modi hug'

Melbourne: After trying his hand on the crunchy samosas and delicious mango chutney, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday promised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that he will prepare Gujarati khichdi in his kitchen before their next meeting in person. By Natasha Chaku

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Washington: Internet giant Google would give USD 37 million to fight racism, CEO Sunder Pichai has announced, in the wake of the nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd.

