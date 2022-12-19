Montreal, Dec 19 (PTI) After four years of fraught negotiations, nearly 200 countries, including India, approved a historic "Paris-style" deal to protect and reverse damage to global biodiversity following an intense final session of negotiations at the UN COP15 summit early on Monday. By Shakoor Rather

FGN47 UK-COURT-LD RWANDA Deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda lawful, UK court rules

London: Britain's plan to deport some migrants to Rwanda for their asylum claims to be processed is lawful, the High Court here ruled on Monday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN28 MUSK-TWITTER-POLL Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on whether he should stay as boss

Washington: Elon Musk has asked Twitter users to vote on whether he should quit as head of the microblogging site, following a backlash over the social media giant's controversial policy changes that resulted in widespread chaos within the company.

FGN32 PAK-ATTACK-2NDLD HOSTAGES

Two killed as Pakistani Taliban militants take hostages at counter-terrorism centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: At least two policemen were killed when Pakistani Taliban militants dramatically seized a counter-terrorism centre and took some people as hostages in Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, prompting authorities to put the Army's special forces on alert on Monday as they initiated negotiations with the terrorists.

FGN33 UK-INDIAN-TECH PANEL Indian-origin edtech chief Priya Lakhani on new UK panel for future tech

London, Dec 19 (PTI) Priya Lakhani, an Indian-origin CEO of an artificial intelligence (AI) education technology company is among five leading industry experts appointed to a new UK government panel to accelerate the development and deployment of emerging technologies in the UK. By Aditi Khanna. PTI

