Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples' Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday lambasted the Imran Khan-led federal government by calling Khan and members of his cabinet "puppets."

This comes after the Khan-led government refused to quit after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) challenged the Khan government to resign by January 31.

Pakistan Peoples' Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday called upon the joint opposition party alliance to "force the removal of puppets", after any signs of the government retreating.

"The selected PM has failed to resign by the deadline set by PDM. had given this illegitimate regime the opportunity to step aside respectfully and allow for a transition to democracy with free, fair, and transparent elections," Bilawal wrote in a tweet.

According to Dawn, he said that the Pakistani people faced historic poverty, unemployment, and inflation because the incumbent government had been "forced on them".

"The people face historic, poverty, unemployment, and inflation because this government was forced on them. The joint opposition must now force the removal of puppets. PPP believes in relying on democratic tactics. Sustained joint efforts inside & outside parliament will ultimately succeed," he added.

Bilawal said that the plan of staging a long march against the government and moving a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran will "hopefully be discussed" in the next PDM meeting.

The PPP chairperson further hit out at the Imran Khan government saying that the establishment is trying to change the rules and rig the upcoming Senate elections.

"Long March and no confidence will hopefully be discussed in our PDM meeting. (The) govt's desperation is clear. trying to change rules to rig senate elections because they can see their defeat. IA Senate elections will show govt is on shaky ground.

Bilawal also used the occasion to reiterate that the establishment "must leave political battles to the politicians now or risk being drawn into controversies".

"The establishment must leave political battles to the politicians now or risk being drawn into controversies. Only a government chosen by the people can deliver for the people," he said further.

Dawn reported further that after a meeting of the leadership of its member parties, the PDM had given a deadline to Prime Minister Imran to step down by January 31, with the warning that a march on Islamabad would otherwise result in the ouster of the PTI government.

"In case the government does not step down, the date of the long march will be announced on Feb 1. We ask the people of Pakistan to start preparations for the long march from today," PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had told a presser after presiding over the meeting.

The alliance constituent parties also collected the resignations of their lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies, but have decided against submitting them for now. The parties have also decided to jointly contest the Senate elections -- scheduled for March -- and the upcoming by-polls.

Accusing Imran Khan of seeking the biggest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the foreign funding case, the PDM chief said "Foreign funding case is the biggest scandal in the country's history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case."

PDM had organised several rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)