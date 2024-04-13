Washington, Apr 13 (PTI) India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has undertaken a detailed review with US officials on the progress made towards further consolidating the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries, according to a statement.

Kwatra is in the US this week for a series of meetings with senior officials of the US government and interaction with industry leaders to advance bilateral cooperation in areas like defence and technology.

The foreign secretary was on a three-day official visit to Washington and left for New York on Friday.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and provided an opportunity to further advance our growing and future-oriented partnership," the statement issued by the Indian Embassy said.

During his visit from April 10 to 12, Kwatra undertook a detailed review of the progress made towards further consolidating the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, it said.

Kwatra held meetings with Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Kurt Campbell, Deputy Secretary of State, as well as other senior officials.

He also held discussions with key officials at the National Security Council, the Department of Defense, the Department of Commerce and the Department of Energy.

"These discussions spanned the entire gamut of India-US ties, growing defense and commercial ties, supply chain resilience and contemporary regional developments," the embassy said.

The Indian diplomat also had meetings with representatives of leading think-tanks and chambers of commerce.

"USIBC was delighted to host Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra for a breakfast meeting with our Board Chair and @Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Ed Knight. They engaged in discussions on deepening investment channels, fostering innovation and technology, and strengthening the commercial ties between our countries," the US-Indian Business Council said on X.

