New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra is on an official visit to Bhutan from January 29 to 31. He will call on newly-elected Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

During his visit to Bhutan, Kwatra will meet Bhutanese Foreign Secretary Pema Choden and other senior officials of the royal government, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

In a press release, MEA stated, "During the visit, Foreign Secretary Kwatra will receive an audience with His Majesty The King. He will also call on the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and meet with Foreign Secretary of Bhutan and other senior officials of the Royal Government."

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and India," it added.

Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela, called on the newly-elected Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay and conveyed the greetings of India's leadership for assuming responsibility as the Bhutanese PM. Dalela also affirmed country's commitment to working closely to foster India-Bhutan ties.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Thimphu stated, "Ambassador @SudhakarDalela paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Lyonchhen @tsheringtobgay and conveyed greetings of India's leadership on his assumption of responsibility as the Prime Minister. Committed to working closely to further strengthen India-Bhutan's unique ties of friendship."

Later on, the Indian envoy called on Bhutan's Foreign Minister and conveyed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's greeting to the Bhutanese minister for assuming charge of his post.

"Amb @SudhakarDalela paid a courtesy call on Lyonpo D.N Dhungyel and conveyed greetings on EAM's behalf on his assumption of responsibility as Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade. We look forward to working together to further deepen exemplary ties across sectors," Indian Embassy in Thimphu posted on X.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the party chief, Tshering Tobgay for their triumph in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation."

Bhutan's People's Democratic Party (PDP) won the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections and formed the new government. PDP won 30 out of the 47 National Assembly seats and the Bhutan Tendrel Party secured 17 seats. This was Bhutan's fourth general election since transitioning from a traditional monarchy to a parliamentary form of government 15 years back. (ANI)

