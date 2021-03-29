Islamabad, Mar 29 (PTI) Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday commuted the death sentence of a convict who spent 23 years on death row, after concluding that he was a juvenile when he committed a murder almost three decades back, according to a media report.

FGN13 PAK-TEMPLE-ATTACK Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people

Islamabad: An over 100-year-old Hindu temple undergoing renovation in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi has been attacked by a group of unidentified people, according to a complaint registered by the police. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN1 US-BIDEM-MYANMAR Biden expresses outrage over civilian killings in Myanmar

Washington: US President Joe Biden has expressed outrage over the recent killings of innocent people by the security forces in Myanmar, where military junta overthrew a democratically elected government. By Lalit K Jha

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)