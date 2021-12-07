Kabul [Afghanistan], December 7 (ANI): Ahamd Masoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud has met with Erik Prince, the founder of the private security firm Blackwater in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to Khaama Press, reports have confirmed their meeting but details yet to be disclosed.

Blackwater is a private American militia that gains contracts to secure US diplomatic missions and diplomats abroad.

Ahmad Masoud fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Kabul and the collapse of Panjshir province to the outfit, Khaama Press reported.

Panjshir, in the north of Kabul that was known as the resistance front against the Taliban was not collapsed during the five-year rule of the Taliban in the 90s, it added.

Notably, Ahmad Shah Masoud had vowed to save the Valley from the Taliban and said that he will never stop his resistance for the sake of "God, justice and freedom". (ANI)

