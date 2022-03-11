Kabul [Afghanistan], March 11 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has said that he is facing "troubles" in travelling out of the country.

In an interview with an Iranian media outlet on Wednesday, Karzai said that the former head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah was also facing the same issue, according to Khaama Press.

There is no problem in going around Kabul city but he and Abdullah cannot fly out of the country, said Karzai.

Neither Hamid Karzai nor Abdullah Abdullah has been out of the country in the past nearly seven months, Khaama Press reported.

"Abdullah Abdullah and I can go around Kabul city, many people come to visit us both every day but there are issues in travelling abroad," said Karzai.

According to Khaama Press, earlier, there were reports about Karzai and Abdullah being home prisoned but the imprisonment is not confirmed officially yet.

Almost all former officials and politicians left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover on August 15 last year, but Abdullah and Karzai are the only high-profile figures that are yet to leave the country, Khaama Press reported.

It further reported that they are not given any government post nor has anyone been suggested to them yet. (ANI)

