Karachi [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman and former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that Pakistan is running on autopilot and the system cannot survive further.

He said that millions of cases were pending before the judiciary, and to fix Pakistan's issues, the problems related to the institutions need to be fixed, reported The News International.

He also said former chief justice Saqib Nisar had collected donations from the entire nation in the name of a dam's construction, but today neither Nisar nor the address of the dam is known.

The PSP chief further said that Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry's son was accused of taking millions of rupees as a bribe to settle a case by his father, who was the then chief justice.

"The country is running on autopilot. Under such circumstances, this system can't survive further," said Kamal.

Addressing the media during his visit to the residential building, Kamal said the Nasla Tower should not be turned into "another Lal Masjid by pushing the oppressed against the wall," reported The News International.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a detailed verdict in a case relating to the construction of a 15-storey Nasla Tower on Karachi's Sharea Faisal on encroached land meant for a service road.

Earlier on October 25, the SC had directed the Karachi authorities to demolish the Nasla Tower through a controlled implosion within a week.

"The people of Karachi respect the law, so everyone targets this city. If a building needs to be blown up, blow up the SBCA building, which is a hotbed of illegal constructions, to stop illegal constructions in the city," Kamal said.

He added that the provincial government was giving away hundreds of acres of land on a daily basis as gifts and political bribes, but it did not have an inch of land to provide alternative accommodation to the tower's affected families, reported The News International. (ANI)

