Lahore [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's property in Lahore will be auctioned later this month, Assistant Commissioner Lahore Cantt ordered on Monday in line with the April decision of an accountability court, reported local media.

National Accountability Bureau, (NAB) Rawalpindi in April had filed the petition for the auction of assets owned by Nawaz. which was accepted by the accountability court, reported Geo News.

The auction decision of the NAB had come after Nawaz Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

"The auction of property known as 135 Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, Tehsil Cantt. Lahore is scheduled to be held on November 19 at 10:00 AM at the compound of Assistant Commissioner's Office Cantt," Geo News quoted the Assistant Commissioner as saying in a notification.

The Islamabad High Court in May had rejected three petitions submitted for a hearing against the auctioning of Nawaz's properties. (ANI)

