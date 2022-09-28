Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to Karachi hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated, according to media reports.

Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), was said to be ill for several weeks now. He was finally admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

He will undergo a medical procedure related to his lungs, The Express Tribune newspaper reported citing insiders.

Earlier in July, the former Pakistan President had contracted Covid-19 during his visit to Dubai.

Last year, 67-year-old Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on the advice of his doctors.

The Pakistani newspaper said Zardari had 'fallen ill due to the exertion and exhaustion from travelling for court appearances and the budget session'.

Prior to this, Zardari was shifted to an intensive care unit of a private hospital in Clifton, Karachi in October 2020. He was reportedly suffering from a chest infection and his blood sugar level had fallen to an alarming level, the newspaper said.

Asif Zardari's personal physician had maintained that he was not feeling well and a group of health experts was constantly monitoring him and carrying out his medical tests. (ANI)

