Kabul [Afghanistan], September 2 (ANI): Four people have been killed and five more injured in a clash between the Taliban and unidentified gunmen in central Afghanistan's Parwan province, Sputnik reported citing a source.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | Taliban Escorted Americans to Gates of Kabul Airport in Secret Pact With US Military.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control. On August 15 the Taliban captured Kabul soon after President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation. (ANI)

Also Read | India’s Sugar Export to Afghanistan Almost at Halt; Should Resume After Normalcy Restored.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)