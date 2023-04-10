Paris [France], April 10 (ANI): Four people have died and nine others have been injured on Sunday (local time) in an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, reported DW News.

The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, he wrote on Twitter.

The four caught in the avalanche were backcountry skiing in the mountains and have not been identified yet, reported DW News.

The incident happened in the middle of the day at the Armancette glacier, at an altitude of around 3,500 meters (11,500 feet). The glacier is located in the Haute-Savoie region, some 30 kilometres (almost 20 miles) southwest of Chamonix.

Chamonix, the small town at the base of Mont Blanc, is a prime vacation spot over France's long Easter weekend.

Emmanuel Coquand, a spokesperson for the local authorities of Haute-Savoie, said the avalanche was extensive, reported DW News.

The local France-Bleu radio station put the size of the avalanche at 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) long and 100 meters (328 feet) wide.

Two helicopters were sent in to help in the search, the station said, quoting the local prefecture in Thonon, reported DW News.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that rescue workers were continuing to search for further casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

The news comes a day after Swiss authorities rescued a group of hikers who found themselves trapped in a snowslide in the Swiss Alps, reported DW News. (ANI)

