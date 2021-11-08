Bogota [Colombia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Four members of the Colombian Army were ambushed and killed by members of the Gulf Clan in the north of the county, Gen Juvenal Diaz Mateus, said.

"With deep sorrow, I report that in an ambush perpetrated by criminals from the Gulf Clan, a captain, a corporal and two soldiers of our Army, who were protecting the community of Santa Lucia in Ituango [located in Antioquia Department], were cowardly murdered," Mateus wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Also Read | WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Files Lawsuit Against UK Minister Dominic Raab, Prison for Preventing Marriage with Fiancee.

Drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, who is the head of the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo), was captured in Necocli, Antioquia Department, as part of a special operation last month.

According to Colombian President Ivan Duque, the capture of Otoniel was a major blow to drug trafficking and is comparable to the fall of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.

Also Read | Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Arrested by FBI For Fraud? Here Is The Truth.

Following Otoniel's capture, Colombian police have warned of possible Gulf Clan attacks. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)