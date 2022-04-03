Paris, Apr 3 (AP) French and German leaders on Sunday joined in growing international condemnation of alleged war crimes and civilian killings committed by Russian forces in Ukrainian towns including Bucha near Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed shock about the “terrible and horrifying footage that has reached us this weekend from Ukraine”.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Citizens Kill Russian Soldiers By Feeding Them Poisoned Cake and Alcohol, Says Report.

“Dozens of shot civilians have been discovered in Bucha ... Streets littered with bodies. Bodies buried in makeshift conditions. There is talk of women, children and the elderly among the victims," he said.

He added that international organisations should be given access to the areas to independently document the atrocities.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Opposition to Stage Dharna in National Assembly Till No-Trust Vote is Held.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned “in the strongest terms” the alleged “massive abuses".

He said France will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court “to ensure these acts don't go unpunished and that those responsible are being sent to trial and convicted". (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)