Paris [France], July 13 (ANI): Celebrating the strong bilateral ties between India and France, the landmark building of French Foreign Affairs Ministry has been decked up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, informed that a photo exhibition is being organised at the building to celebrate India-France ties.

“As PM @narendramodi reaches #Paris, the landmark building of the French Foreign Affairs Ministry is all decked up to celebrate France-India ties! Don’t miss this photo exhibition if you’re in Paris,” Lenain wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/E_Lenain/status/1679354981491834881?s=20

Meanwhile, PM Modi embarked on the visit to France, at the invitation of President Marcon, earlier in the day.

Ahead of his departure to France, PM Modi in a statement said he is looking forward to meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, and holding discussions on taking forward the partnership between both nations.

He will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade of France on July 14, where the Indian tri-services has enlisted their participation.

Further, three Rafales will also participate in the parade.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India–France Strategic Partnership and Prime Minister Modi's visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.

During his France visit from July 13-14, PM Modi will hold formal talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron will also host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

He will also meet the Indian diaspora and leading CEOs from both nations. (ANI)

