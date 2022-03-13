Paris [France], March 13 (ANI/Xinhua): France will start offering on Monday a fourth COVID-19 vaccination shot to people over 80 years old who have received their booster dose, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told daily Le Parisien in an interview published on Saturday.

The vaccination campaign will also be extended to people having an immunocompromised system who were not eligible for the vaccine until now, Le Parisien reported.

Also Read | China’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Two-Year High; Reports Nearly 2,000 New Infections, Says National Health Commission.

Of France's 4.1 million people over the age of 80, 3.1 million have already had the booster shot, it said.

France is witnessing a rebound of COVID-19 cases. The National Health Agency on Saturday reported 72,443 new cases.

Also Read | Russia Threatens To Destroy Convoys Carrying Foreign Weapons For Ukraine, Says Report.

France is to drop the vaccine pass requirement before entering public spaces and indoor mask mandate on Monday.

Despite the easing of restrictions, the prime minister said that he strongly recommended fragile people keep the mask on in indoor and crowded areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)