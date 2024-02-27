New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The French Army Chief, General Pierre Schill, met Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday and held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release

General Schill paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces at the National War Memorial and was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

Also Read | 'Woke Up Naked': Woman Allegedly Tricked and Kidnapped by Uber Driver in Florida, Shocking Details Emerge.

General Schill is on a three-day visit to India from February 27 to 29, according to the release.

The visit commenced with a poignant wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, where the French General paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Also Read | Spain Shocker: Pregnant Woman Gives Birth to Stillborn Baby, Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding; Family Alleges Hospital Negligence.

Thereafter, a ceremonial Guard of Honor was presented to the French Army Chief at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi.

General Schill later called on the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande and other senior military leadership of the Armed Forces. They exchanged ideas and held constructive discussions on various contemporary issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies.

During the visit, the French Army Chief will be interacting with defence industry representatives and also witness the Pinaka firing demonstration in Rajasthan.

He will also be visiting Sapta Shakti Command in Jaipur and interacting with senior military commanders. On February 29, General Pierre Schill will be addressing the officers at the prestigious National Defence College (NDC).

"The visit by General Pierre Schill highlights the shared commitment of France and India to strengthen their strategic collaboration across defence, security, and technology. Such bilateral visits and various exercises between the militaries of both the nations epitomise the longstanding bond between the armed forces and reinforce their dedication to promoting regional stability and international security," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)