Marbella, February 27: A 34-year-old pregnant woman from Liverpool, Kelsey Brown, lost her life alongside her unborn child after experiencing complications during labour at a hospital in Marbella, Spain. Kelsey, a hairdresser, had moved to Spain in December 2020, seeking the best possible care for herself and her expected child. She had been receiving antenatal appointments that indicated a healthy pregnancy. However, on July 20, 2021, when she went into labour at the Ceram hospital, things took a devastating turn.

According to the Mirror reports, upon arrival at the hospital on the day, medical staff were unable to detect the baby's heartbeat. Despite her distress and the urgency of the situation, Kelsey was reportedly denied a cesarean section and an epidural, being told she had to proceed with a natural birth. As per reports, Kelsey endured excruciating pain for five hours and began to bleed profusely. Despite efforts to deliver the baby, including the use of forceps, her stillborn son, named Tom, was born at 4:30 pm with the umbilical cord wrapped around his stomach and arm, preventing him from feeding. Spain Shocker: Two British Men Allegedly Rape Male Tourist Whom They Met on 'Gay Dating App', Accused Arrested.

According to a report by the BBC, critical medical supplies, including blood, were reportedly unavailable at the hospital, exacerbating the dire situation. It wasn't until minutes before Kelsey's passing that a delivery of blood arrived at the hospital, leaving her family questioning the adequacy of the medical response. The exact cause of Kelsey's death remains uncertain, as crucial medical documents from the Spanish authorities have yet to be provided, hampering the coroner's investigation. Spain Shocker: Man Attacks Couple for Refusing To Let Him Join Their 'Sex Adventure' in Park, Accused Also Stole Their Valuables.

Amidst the tragedy, questions loom over the circumstances surrounding Kelsey's death, with her family alleging potential negligence on the part of the hospital. With hopes for justice and closure, they await the conclusions of the Spanish authorities' investigation. As investigations into the incident continue, the family awaits answers and accountability from Spanish authorities.

