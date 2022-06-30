Paris, Jun 29 (AP) A French court has found 19 men guilty of terrorism-related charges for the Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and France's national stadium in 2015.

The deadliest peacetime attacks in French history killed 130 people.

Presiding judge Jean-Louis Peries was rendering the verdict Wednesday in a courthouse surrounded by unprecedented security, wrapping up an exceptional, nine-month trial.

The chief suspect, Salah Abdeslam, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges. (AP)

