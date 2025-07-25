Paris, Jul 25 (AP) France's highest court on Friday ruled that ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad had head of state immunity while he was in office and couldn't be prosecuted on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

But the Cour de Cassation said that since Assad is no longer in power, “new arrest warrants may have been or may be issued against him for acts that may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity”.

The decision is a blow for activists who had hoped the court would set aside the head of state immunity, a decision that could have had far-reaching consequences for other leaders accused of atrocities. (AP)

