New York, Oct 18 (AP) French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying USD 17 million to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, a case that the Justice Department described as the first of its kind.

The charges were announced in federal court in New York City.

The allegations involve conduct that was earlier investigated by authorities in France. (AP)

