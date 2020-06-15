World News | French Leader Rejects Racism but Colonial Statues to Remain

Paris, Jun 14 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Sunday to stand firm against racism and said France should take a fresh look at its relations with Africa.

However, he insisted that France will not take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures as has happened in some other countries in the wake of George Floyd's death in the U.S. and ensuing worldwide protests against racial injustice.

Unusually for a French leader, Macron acknowledged that someone's “address, name, colour of skin” can reduce their chances at succeeding in French society.

After multiple protests in France in recent weeks, he promised to be “uncompromising in the face of racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination.”

Amid calls for taking down statues tied to France's slave trade or colonial wrongs, Macron warned against the dangers of trying to rewrite history.

“The republic will not erace any trace, or any name, from its history ... it will not take down any statue.” (AP)

