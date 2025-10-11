Paris [France], October 11 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Egypt on Monday to express his support for the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported, citing the French Presidency announcement.

Macron's visit comes at a critical moment, as global leaders rally around efforts to end the conflict and lay the groundwork for long-term peace in the region.

Macron will show his "full support" for the ceasefire deal and "also consult with his partners on the next steps in implementing the peace plan," the presidency said.

He is among several world leaders expected in Egypt early next week. US President Donald Trump is also set to host a summit in the country on Monday, as per CNN.

While in Egypt, Macron will "reaffirm the commitment of France and its partners to prepare for the 'day after', focusing on security, governance, and reconstruction, in order to enable the lasting stabilisation of the region based on the two-state solution," according to the French Presidency.

"Only a political solution based on the existence of two states living peacefully and safely side by side will allow us to build a lasting future for all the people of the Middle East," it added.

On Thursday, Macron welcomed the agreement reached overnight for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, commending the diplomatic efforts that made the breakthrough possible.

In a post on X, Macron said, "Great hope for the hostages and their families, for the Palestinians in Gaza, and for the entire region. I welcome the agreement reached overnight for the release of the hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza, and I commend the efforts of President @realDonaldTrump, as well as the Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators who helped make it happen."

Calling for full compliance with the agreement, he added, "I call on all parties to strictly uphold its terms. This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution."

Macron further underlined France's commitment to peace and reconstruction efforts, stating, "France stands ready to contribute to this goal. We will discuss it this afternoon in Paris with our international partners." (ANI)

