Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Fighting erupted once again on Tuesday night between Pakistani forces and the Afghan Taliban in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported, citing state media.

According to state broadcaster PTV News, "Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij opened unprovoked fire in Kurram. Pakistani Army responded with full force and intensity," quoting security sources on X.

The report said that Fitna al-Khawarij is a term used by the state to refer to militants associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

PTV added that Taliban regime posts suffered heavy damage and that one of their tanks caught fire after being hit, forcing Taliban fighters to flee their positions.

In another update, the broadcaster said, "Another post and tank position of the Afghan Taliban destroyed in Kurram sector."

According to Dawn, PTV further reported that a fourth tank position at the Shamsadar post was also destroyed. "There are reports of the killing of an important commander of Fitna al-Khawarij in this important operation of the Pakistan Army."

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch provided a "comprehensive briefing" to resident ambassadors in Islamabad regarding the recent developments along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Dawn stated.

"She underscored Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and its unwavering resolve to protect its territorial integrity and national security."

The clashes come after Afghan Taliban forces launched what Pakistan described as an unprovoked attack on military posts situated along the Pak-Afghan border over the weekend.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred, while more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants were killed as Pakistan retaliated to the aggression.

Afghanistan's Taliban regime claimed the assault was a "retaliatory" response, accusing Islamabad of carrying out air strikes in Afghan territory last week. Pakistan has not confirmed the strikes but maintains that Kabul must "stop harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan on its soil."

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan, while the Taliban government denies these accusations, asserting that "Afghan soil is not used for attacks on neighbouring countries."

As reported by Dawn, US President Donald Trump and China have both offered to assist in de-escalating the growing hostilities between Islamabad and Kabul, even as Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the atmosphere between the two nations as "hostile."

Speaking on Geo News, Asif said there were "no ties" between Islamabad and Kabul. "It's a stalemate right now. You can say there are no active hostilities, but the environment is hostile," he remarked. "There are no ties, direct or indirect, as of today."

The minister further stated that clashes could resume "at any time." "We can not rule that out, but there is certainly a lull in hostilities."

When asked whether Pakistan was open to dialogue, Asif said that if Afghanistan wanted talks while simultaneously issuing threats, "then they should act on their threats and we'll negotiate after[wards]."

"This is a natural thing. If you are attacked, you instantly have the right to react and target wherever the attack is originating from," the defence minister added. (ANI)

