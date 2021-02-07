Yangon [Myanmar], February 7 (ANI): Despite the nationwide internet shutdown, people staged fresh protests in Myanmar's commercial capital, Yangon, on Sunday, demanding the release of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

Protestors were seen shouting for the release of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and holding up the three finger salute that has come to symbolise a civil disobedience movement, Myanmar Times reported.

"In Yangon, police have blocked University Avenue Road leading to Hledan, where anti-coup protesters took to the streets," The Irrawaddy wrote in a tweet.

Myanmar went into its second nationwide internet shutdown in a week's time on Saturday after the military seized power and arrested the Southeast Asian country's civilian leaders.

The military blocked Twitter, Instagram and Facebook until further notice after accusing social media of spreading fake news.

However, some in Myanmar have managed to bypass the blocks, footage, photos of the protests and other news have emerged on Facebook and other media sites like Twitter and Instagram, Myanmar Times reported.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party win resoundingly.

The military also said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends. (ANI)

