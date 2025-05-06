Berlin, May 6 (AP) Friedrich Merz succeeded Tuesday in his bid to become the next German chancellor during a second vote in parliament, hours after he suffered a historic defeat in the first round.

The conservative leader had been expected to smoothly win the vote to become Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II. No candidate for chancellor in postwar Germany has failed to win on the first ballot.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Australian Counterpart on Re-Election; Anthony Albanese Says Ties Never Been Stronger.

Merz received 325 votes in the second ballot.

He needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes in a secret ballot but only received 310 votes in the first round — well short of the 328 seats held by his coalition. (AP)

Also Read | Novo Energy Layoffs: Volvo Cars' Battery Making Company To Cut 50% of Its Workforce To Reduce Cost Amid Northvolt Bankruptcy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)