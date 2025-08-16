Newcastle [UK], August 16 (ANI): The Indian Consulate in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, held the 79th Independence Day celebrations, which was the first-ever official Independence Day event hosted by the Consulate in Newcastle, as per an official statement.

The statement noted that the celebrations were held at the Civic Centre, which provided a prime-time slot for the first time. The event was led by Punjabi-born Honorary Consul General of India in England, 'JM' Meenu Malhotra DL, who hoisted the Indian tricolour for the first time in Newcastle's history, making this a landmark occasion for the Indian community in the North East of England.

After the hoisting of the Indian tricolour, national anthem, and keynote addresses were delivered by Meenu Malhotra, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, and Deputy Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Cllr Jacqui Robinson

During the event, Meenu Malhotra addressed the audience, saying, "It is a proud and historic moment for all of us here in the North East of England. On behalf of the Indian Consulate and my office, I extend warm greetings to everyone celebrating India's 79th Independence Day with us today. This is the first time the Civic Centre has hosted an official Indian Independence Day event at prime time, and it is heartening to see such a gathering of civic leaders, academics, business representatives, and cultural icons coming together to honour our nation."

The morning's festivities began with traditional drumming by Mi Marathi Dhol Group, followed by a classical dance performance by Madhura Godbole, as per the statement. The formal ceremony commenced at 11:00 AM with the flag-hoisting and national anthem. Keynote addresses were delivered by Mr. Malhotra, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, and Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Jacqui Robinson. The event concluded with a Tamil flash mob organised by Spice FM, leaving attendees enthralled.

Prominent attendees included Chris Whitehead, Kieran Fernandes, Susan Dungworth, Ciaron Irvine, Andy Long, Peter Heath, Keith Carruthers, councillors Irim Ali, Hayder Qureshi, Deborah Burns, Taylor Wendy, Sadiq Mehrban, Colin Ferguson, Doc Anand, and business leaders Bunty Malhotra and Nidhi Malhotra Anand, along with cultural representatives from Beamish Museum and North East Museums, the statement noted.

"This is a proud and historic day for Indians in the North East of England," said Meenu Malhotra. (ANI)

