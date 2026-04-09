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Washington DC [US], April 9 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday held talks with US Bureau of Industry and Security Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler and Under Secretary for International Trade William Kimmitt on boosting bilateral trade.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Bureau of Industry and Security Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler and Under Secretary for International Trade William Kimmitt at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Discussions focused on boosting bilateral trade and investment in strategic and emerging technologies, and exchanging views on emerging export control frameworks."

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2042121418838806983?s=20

Misri held wide-ranging interactions with US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby that covered the developments in West Asia and also focused on ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between New Delhi and Washington.

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The details of his meeting were shared by the Indian Embassy in the US in a series of posts on X.

The meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colby comes shortly after the latter visited New Delhi, where he met with senior officials to advance key elements of the 2026 National Defence Strategy. His visit saw discussions aimed at advancing the framework for the India-US defence partnership.

"Sustaining the momentum of India-US defence exchanges, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had another wide-ranging conversation with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon, covering the ongoing developments in the Indo-Pacific region and West Asia. This follows right after their recent meeting in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting."

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In another post on X, the Indian Embassy shared that Foreign Secretary Misri had a fruitful interaction with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment Mike Duffey at the Pentagon that focused on deepening defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between India and the US, in line with the ambitious goals laid out in the Framework for the bilateral Major Defence Partnership signed last year.

https://x.com/IndianEmbassyUS/status/2041968546289258673?s=20

The leaders held a productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities and reflected on the strength of the growing partnership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)