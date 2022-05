By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): While Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a three-nation tour, including France, Germany and Denmark on Tuesday, he is expected to address the Indian Diaspora in Berlin as well as Copenhagen.

Apart from bilateral meetings with leaders of several countries, two power-packed events have also been planned.

On May 2, PM Modi will be addressing the Indian community in a packed house of about 2000 people in Berlin.

Sources aware of the development told ANI that Prime Minister Modi is expected to be at the venue for an hour and his address to the Indian Diaspora is expected to be for about 45 minutes.

"We are very excited to have Prime Minister in our midst. Artists from all over the place have been brought in for cultural performances, which will be brief. People here are really looking to hear what the Prime Minister speaks about his vision," Rajesh Nair, one of the volunteers for the event, told ANI.

A similar event on May 3 has been planned for Copenhagen where about 1500 people are expected to attend.

The visit by Prime Minister Modi is his first in 2022 and also comes at a very crucial juncture amid the Ukraine crisis refusing to die down. (ANI)

